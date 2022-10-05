San Carlos City Council incumbents Sara McDowell and Adam Rak are in tune with the community, work well with others, and have reached beyond the city government for issues that matter — McDowell for mental health awareness and Rak with the school district on which board he once sat.
They know the city’s issues and how to balance the divergent issues that arise — whether it be new development, maintaining the city’s downtown charm or balancing the budget. With changes to the council, it will be very important to maintain some leadership consistency, and keeping McDowell and Rak on the council will do just that.
With one more spot available on the council and three challengers, the question becomes what does the city need from a new member of the council. John Durkin embodies the can-do community spirit that makes the city what it is. He is immersed in the city’s volunteer community and knows how to connect people well. He’s well versed but the opposite of stuffy and brings a certain joie de vivre to even mundane city matters. While personality counts for a city leadership position, it certainly isn’t typically enough to base an endorsement or a vote. Yet, Durkin understands well the basic needs of the city. That includes safe streets, crime prevention and an emphasis on neighborhood quality, downtown and parks. He has a whole city outlook in that he seeks everyone to work together for the betterment of all, which is a refreshing way to be and so needed in today’s age.
The council will be better with Durkin on it, and remain solid and consistent with McDowell and Rak serving again. They are your best choices.
