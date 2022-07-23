Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

My wife and I moved to Redwood City in 1989, but we have an earlier connection to the city. We moved to the Bay Area in 1984, when I got a job writing arcade games for Atari. For her part, my wife took a series of jobs in the horticulture field, one of which had her commuting to Redwood City; she was part of the landscape maintenance crew at Marine World/Africa USA, in Redwood Shores.

Longtime residents undoubtedly remember some or all of Marine World’s time in Redwood City. The park opened in 1968 and operated just off today’s Marine Parkway (Marine World Parkway, back then) until 1985, when it relocated to its current location in Vallejo. Sadly, the reason Marine World left has become all too familiar. The land beneath the park was owned by a group of developers who, thanks to our area’s skyrocketing property values, came to realize that it would be far more profitable to replace the park with offices and a hotel. Thus, the park was moved, and its former Redwood City location now houses, among other things, the iconic Oracle Corporation buildings.

