Jon Mays

In the discussions around next steps to ensure safe living and working environments for this county’s farmworkers, some have referred to that type of employment as “unskilled labor.” There has also been the sentiment that “we” need to do something for the workers because “they” provide us with this work.

I have long been irritated by the connotation of “we need these people” to do this type of work because somehow it is beneath “us.” This sentiment is often expressed when talking about how “we” should do something to help “them.” While this type of statement is often made in a way that seeks to assist workers, and often with good intentions, it is an instance in which someone is treating another group as “other.” This is wrong. In no way should there be a second class of workers, workers who “we” need to do lower or “unskilled” work.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription