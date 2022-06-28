If you haven’t been paying attention, the last two months have shaken America.
• May 4, a leaked Supreme Court document shows Roe v. Wade would be overturned.
On May 14, 10 people were murdered and another three injured for being Black in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store;
• May 24, 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were murdered without cause in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas;
• June 12, 20 Senators announce a bipartisan gun safety framework — a first of its kind in three decades;
• June 23, the Supreme Court Struck down a New York State law that restricted concealed carry in a significant Second Amendment case;
• June 24, the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, ending 50 years of women’s right to an abortion. Contraception and marriage equality should be next, says Justice Clarence Thomas;
• June 25, President Biden signs the Safer Communities Act into law, making it the first significant bipartisan gun safety law in a generation; and
• Since May 2022, there have been 124 mass shootings, leaving 141 dead and 565 injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
And between all these major events, the Jan. 6 commission has laid out for the American people everything that President Trump and his cronies did to try to steal an election.
With just a few sprinkles of hope, America seems to be on a path no different from what we’ve seen in countries like Venezuela, Nicaragua or Russia. A minority party is holding America hostage against its own political will. Most Americans support a woman’s right to choose. Most Americans support gun safety. Most Americans support marriage equality.
The dismantling of America’s fundamental rights for those who aren’t women, of color, disabled or LGBTQ+ is happening right in front of us. U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, recently called the overturning of Roe v. Wade a “victory for white life” with Donald Trump standing next to her while her comment drew cheers from the crowd. A spokesperson later said she meant to say “right to life” but misspoke.
Why does this keep happening? Not enough of us vote. Republicans do a good job of creating barriers to voting. Democrats do a poor job of registering and activating voters.
Why don’t more of us vote? Many of us don’t see ourselves reflected in elected officials because they don’t look like us, love like us or are seen by the world like us. Because voting is harder than buying a gun in most states. Because we keep saying, “my vote doesn’t count.” Because we are not doing the work to get more people of color voting, particularly Latinos in our state.
We have allowed misinformation to reign supreme without the ability to decipher what’s true and what’s not — even right here in San Mateo County! About 41% of the folks who voted in the Assembly district primary voted for a candidate that got more than $1 million in funding from oil companies, real estate, and anti-renter rights groups. We were bombarded by misinformation about her opponent, and we bought it.
Many of us also skip out on voting down the ballot. We vote for the president, U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and governor, then drop off. Learning about city council, school board and water district candidates is a lot of homework. But, we must do just a little bit of reading — those city council and school board members can go on to become county supervisors, U.S. senators, and representatives.
This fall, we need to elect experienced women, people of color, and Gun Sense Candidates — some of you may jump up and say, “I don’t see color or gender; I will vote for the best person for the job.” Who better to fight for women than women themselves? Who better to bring equity and opportunity for all than those that haven’t experienced it? Who better than those who have stood up to fight gun violence or experienced it themselves?
My fellow Americans, we have a duty to our families and neighbors — vote in their interest because when they do better, we all do better.
You can do something about all these issues we keep reading about in the news. Text ‘ACT’ to 64433 and help reduce gun violence in America. Text ‘CONNECT’ to 22422 to support women’s choice. With action, you can help take America back.
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a father, husband, Redwood City resident and community organizer. All opinions are his own.
