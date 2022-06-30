Editor,
The June 28 column by Rudy Espinoza Murray (“Take action to help take America back”) is the most fundamentally misleading opinion piece that I have seen in quite some time.
Americans are generally kind, decent people who are drawn to moderation and individual liberty. We live in anger and fear because of opportunists like Espinoza Murray who exploit our emotions while relentlessly dividing and subdividing us into categories in order to distract us from our shared interests as Americans.
Yes, most Americans support abortion rights, but become less comfortable as the fetus develops and starts to look more “human” beyond the first trimester. It’s a very difficult, complicated issue. I say let each woman decide, but I understand why some disagree.
Yes, most Americans support “gun safety,” but recognize that many buy guns out of fear. Progressive policies regarding crime, policing and incarceration have resulted in more crime and fear of crime. As for mass shootings, what kind of sick culture produces alienated individuals on a regular basis who are willing to kill strangers, even children?
Finally, most Americans support gay rights, but not gender identity training for 5-year-olds or puberty blockers, hormones and surgery for troubled teens. How about leaving people alone without all the acronyms and nonsense words?
Mr. Espinoza Murray encourages us to vote for females and nonwhite candidates in the interest of social justice. Wasn’t he recently celebrating the recall election victory of our rich, privileged white male governor over Larry Elder, a Black man from a poor family?
People don’t vote because our political choices don’t reflect who we are, and we are good people. Please, try being part of the solution, not the problem.
Cory Roay
Woodside
