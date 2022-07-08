Editor,
In the letter “Divide and Conquer” in the June 30 edition of the Daily Journal, Cory Roay presents a large amount of misinformation while attempting to argue against a previous opinion. I challenge Mr. Roay to provide a reference to a peer-reviewed paper that shows either crime in general is increasing or that progressive policies have contributed to a rise in rural homicides.
Meanwhile, it’s possible to advocate for voting to increase diversity and social justice without advocating either voting for brands that are associating themselves with racism, misogyny and anti-science or for voting to reduce democracy by encouraging expensive recall elections whenever an election doesn’t go our way.
Charles Simmons
Redwood City
