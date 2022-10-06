The latest campaign finance filings show that the two races for San Mateo County supervisor remain close and hotly contested.
District 2: (San Mateo-Foster City-Belmont) Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone outraised his opponent Noelia Corzo, San Mateo-Foster City School District trustee, by a margin of nearly 2-1 margin, according to reports on fundraising covering July 1 through Sept. 24. Stone raised $61,000 to Corzo’s $36,000.
For the full year of campaigning, Stone holds a similar fundraising lead — $140,000 to Corzo’s $73,000. Stone has an even bigger lead in spending — $181,000 to $65,000.
Critically, with little more than a month before the Nov. 8 general election, Stone reported $65,000 in cash on hand to Corzo’s $26,000.
In the June primary, Corzo benefited from some under-the-radar independent expenditures that may have been a factor in her surprisingly close second-place finish behind Stone. Similar activities in the fall campaign could help close the money gap.
For Stone, the lineup of donors suggests the mainstream political establishment is turning its attention to his candidacy. He received $1,000 donations, the maximum allowed, from several leading labor unions, from the Realtors, and from former state Sen. Jerry Hill. More than 30% of his donations came from people and entities with ties to real estate.
Corzo, in social media postings, has largely tried to position herself as an outsider, writing: “We don’t have to live in a world where politics are about status quo candidates who endorse each other, throw big money around, and keep the system the way that it’s been.” And, indeed, Stone’s report shows he received 34 donations of the maximum $1,000. But Corzo rounded up 20 donations of $1,000, suggesting some people are willing to throw “big money” her way.
District 3: (Menlo Park to Pacifica) Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller and San Carlos Councilmember Laura Parmer-Lohan have been neck and neck in this race from the outset and the latest finance reports do not change that narrative.
Parmer-Lohan raised $65,000 from July 1 to Sept. 24, spent $94,000, and had $45,000 in cash on hand for the final weeks of the campaign. For the year, she has raised $193,000 and spent $279,000. That spending amount includes money raised previously.
Mueller raised $74,000 and spent $38,000 during the reporting period, and had $80,000 in cash on hand. For the year, he has raised $146,000 and spent $230,000.For the post-primary reporting period, Mueller raised nearly 30% of his money from persons or entities with ties to real estate, development and housing construction.
One of the issues that many think might be a factor in these two races is the possibility that the board could end up being an all-male lineup. Incumbent Carole Groom, the only woman on the board, is termed out.
While it has not been a high-profile element of Parmer-Lohan’s campaign, it appears that women are rallying to her campaign. An unofficial review of her latest report shows she raised more than half from women donors — $38,000 of her $64,000.
ASSEMBLY: The “race” for the 21st Assembly seat between San Mateo Councilmember Diane Papan and Redwood City Councilmember Giselle Hale is all but over, given Hale’s decision to cease campaigning after barely squeaking into the general election. It shows in the money flowing to Papan. She is being funded like an incumbent. She reported raising $244,000, and $135,000 of it came from special interest political action committees, a lineup as diverse as the American Beverage Association, the Almond Industry and every aspect of the health care industry. … Hale finished her campaign with more than $122,000 in cash on hand and she is doling it out to local city council candidates, including Adam Loraine (San Mateo, $500), Chris Sturken (running for her seat in Redwood City, $1,000), Eddie Flores (South San Francisco, $250) and Auros Harman (San Bruno, $250).
DRAMA CITY: The flap over the accusation by Daly City Councilmember Juslyn Manalo that she was assaulted (with a slamming door) by colleague Pamela DiGiovanni quieted down with surprising speed. The most fascinating reaction came from county Supervisor David Canepa, a close ally of Manalo’s. “I have to believe (Manalo),” he said. “While DiGiovanni is innocent until proven guilty, my gut is telling me that she should resign immediately.” … Meanwhile, people who have been in touch with DiGiovanni say she asserts she never touched the door.
CAUSE AND EFFECT: Cyclismo Café, a warm and inviting gathering spot in downtown Redwood City, has closed its doors, a victim of the pandemic shutdown and associated economic difficulties. A San Francisco Chronicle analysis showed that the percentage of people in Redwood City who shifted to remote work grew from 6% in 2019 to 39% in 2021.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
