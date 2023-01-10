As a county commissioner on the LGBTQ Commission I had been invited to help raise the pride/progress flag at the county fair. A few dozen folks had gathered around the flag poles featuring the American flag, the California state flag, and in a few moments they would be joined by the rainbow flag with the new features making it even more inclusive of people of color, indigenous people, and trans people. Hundreds of other folks were scurrying by heading to exhibits and rides as I prepared to share a few brief remarks.
“Excuse me sir.” I heard a young voice say. A youngster sporting a rainbow mask stood near me. “Go ahead, ask him.” the person, who I would learn later was the youngster’s mother, said. “Um ... would it be OK if I made you a mask?” “Of course!” I responded, finally realizing that she was a customer from our store. A few days later the family came into the shop and gave each of us a beautiful rainbow mask. The family had been customers in our book, toy and gift shop for a few years and, given the COVID times, wanted to show their support for us. We were honored and grateful. There were plenty of other folks who showed their support, especially during the worst of the COVID times, including the person who shoved a $100 bill through the door, the family that bought a $500 gift card and used it to buy books for months, and the parent who bought $600 worth of gift cards as future gifts for her kid’s teachers.
Owning and running a small business has a lot of challenges, especially during a pandemic, but the little moments like these make it worthwhile. People constantly tell us that we are unusual here in the 21st century, providing something special in a world of click and buy with anonymous delivery people dropping things off at the door. Coming into a shop with friendly familiar faces ready to help, getting to play the games, engage with the puzzles, taste the chocolate, and have the owners/staff help you choose just the right book, gift or toy is special and we’ve basked in the glow of the love we’ve had poured out on us, especially over the last few years.
That’s why it was really hard to face the decisions we had to make as we barreled toward 2023. Our little shop on 25th Avenue was a beloved “gem” and we enjoyed being there, but from a business standpoint it was making less and less sense to stay. That, plus other issues, left us with two choices, retire or move. Despite there being a ton of empty spaces in every town, the rents landlords were seeking were way out of line with the potential revenue, so… retirement was winning. Then, in August, state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, called to let us know that he and his team had selected us as his district’s Small Business of the Year. Of all the businesses in a huge geographic district, they chose to honor us because of who we are and what we do. Wow. Our mission, our reason for being in business, is to make the world more peaceful, sustainable and inclusive and our government, customers and the press all affirmed that we were doing just that. Retirement? Not winning quite as much after that. A customer told us there was this one space in San Carlos. We signed a lease for what WAY back in the day had been Miss D’s Bridal Shop, and, until recently, was Urbanization Boutique.
On Dec. 31, our last day in San Mateo, that rainbow mask family came back and as we chatted I remembered another way they had touched us. Some months ago, as the kids were looking at books, the mom came over and said “I want to show you something on my phone.” She brought up a few photos of 25th Avenue in the days during the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd. Almost all of the storefront windows on the street were boarded up. We refused to board our windows up. Instead, I headed to City Hall to join the marchers. The mom showed me the photo of our store being the only one on our part of the block with our windows bare and our door open. “That really moved me and I knew this was a place that was important to the world.” Thank you!
Small family-owned businesses like ours all have stories to tell and unique gifts to share. With very slim profits, whether such businesses survive is up to you. New Year’s resolution: Vote for the world you want with your wallet and time.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos.
