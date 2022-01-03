Spoiler alert! After reading all the buzz about the recent Netflix movie hit, “Don’t Look Up,” I convinced friends to watch it. With an all-star cast, the movie is about an Earth-killing comet headed right for our planet, and when discovered, the world has six months to figure out what to do. It’s a beautifully written satire where real people inspired the characters. Some of us had a few tequila shots in preparation for the realistic comedy. Appropriately, the movie is described as “based on real events that haven’t happened yet.” But I’m left with the question, are we sure they aren’t happening now?
As we kick off 2022, we find ourselves in another tidal wave of COVID-19, a climate crisis that we’ve been unable to agree on how to handle, and a government that looks like kids fighting in a sandbox. Meryl Streep played the character of President Orlean, a Trump-like leader that was more focused on profits and approval ratings over the safety of the planet. Even though she surrounded herself with scientists, like Dr. Mindy, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, her tune changed when she was met with competing business interests. President Orlean aborted the mission to nuke the comet when an Elon Musk-type tech tycoon discovered that the meteor carried trillions of dollars in rare Earth metals.
Corporate profits and the stock market took priority as the world’s fate waned as every day passed. At one point, the comet could be seen by the naked eye, and to deny the reality headed straight for Earth, President Orlean and her political cronies started the “Don’t Look Up” campaign. As thousands chanted, hats reminiscent of MAGA read, “Don’t Look Up” in true Trumpian fashion. The comet was in their face, yet they chose to keep their eyes turned from impending doom.
Sadly, it wasn’t until it was too late that the Don’t-Look-Uppers realized they were being defrauded and hurled trash at the president. But it was too late. The meteor struck planet Earth exactly where scientists had calculated. Our beautiful blue planet turned into a ball of fire.
So how is this any different from what we’re seeing today? We are literally witnessing the comet coming straight toward us, and we can’t seem to get our act together, whether at the national or local levels. Look at what’s happening in cities across San Mateo County — city councils presenting urgent ordinances to swerve around new laws meant to create new homes when people are sleeping on the streets and in cars. There aren’t enough homes! We also have cities trying to circumvent the state-mandated housing numbers when studies show we’re millions of homes short in our state.
In Washington, D.C., we couldn’t get a bill passed that would have changed America for the better. It included billions to end homelessness, repairing roads and bridges, expanding broadband internet, modernizing the electric grid, incentivizing pollution-free technology, and the list goes on and on. It was a modern-day New Deal.
2020 and 2021 have clearly laid out the inequities toward low-income, working-class and people of color. They were always there, but now they’re in our face. And, one of the reasons why we are where we are is because we do not have enough representation of the interests of said groups at all levels of government. Our government is reactionary at best, but only after entering into crisis. Handing out food is helpful to families in need in the short term, but what about after the volunteers have gone home?
2022 is an opportunity for us to elect people that represent the folks most affected by the pandemic, whether it’s for city council, school board, County Supervisor or Congress. We need to address climate change, housing and mental and public health. I urge readers out there to look up and ask themselves, “am I really voting in the interest of my neighbors or just my self-interest?”
It’s 2022, and I’m asking you, please, look up.
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a father, husband, Redwood City resident, and community organizer on housing, gun violence prevention, LGBTQ+ and LatinX issues. He is a co-founder and lead of the San Mateo County Farmworker Affairs Coalition and Director on the San Mateo County Resource Conservation District Board.
(2) comments
Mr. Murray, it sounds like regardless of whether people look up, or not, the comet from this fictional tale could not be stopped. Are you sure this movie is an apt basis for your column? It sounds like regardless of all your complaints and budget busting expenditures, the comet is still going to hit. Why waste money on pie-in-the-sky endeavors that likely will not help? Let’s live it up before the comet hits. Let’s let kids, and their kids, pay for the current largesse in case the comet doesn’t hit. BTW, I agree, it’s 2022 and I’m asking you, please, look up. To see the stack of debt rising sky high that you’re saddling the future with – debt they have no control over thanks to an infrastructure bill that would spend roughly 5% on real infrastructure and the other 95% on garbage that has nothing to do with infrastructure.
Well Rudy - aren't we lucky to have Biden come to our rescue? Of course with him all we can do is look down. With him in charge we now see more Corona deaths than under your reviled Trump. But, that is OK because Biden is a liberal. BTW, it was Trump and his cronies who made the vaccines available to the world. What has the current administration accomplished so far? In addition to the attributes that you laud yourself with perhaps add that objectivity and balanced observation are not your forte.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.