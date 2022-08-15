My homeowner association meets for a social coffee under the Bay Tree in San Mateo every Saturday morning. I attended for the first time last week. What a meet and greet it turned out to be.

sue lempert

Our new assemblywoman Diane Papan was there with her smiling husband, relieved the campaign was over. Don’t underestimate how challenging and emotional political campaigns are on the candidates’ family. So was congressional candidate and county supervisor David Canepa. It turns out his campaign assistant is Alex Sell, the son of Steve and Karen Sell, longtime Baywood residents. Steve is also the athletic director and football coach at Aragon High School. Then Charles Stone, Belmont councilmember arrived. He is a good friend of Baywood resident Lisa Nash. Nash is running for council in District 1 and has been endorsed by the county establishment. She is planning a mega coffee for Stone, who is running for supervisor against Noelia Corzo, San Mateo-Foster City School District board trustee. Stone said he had some great news — a very important endorsement — but asked me not to print it yet. But you can probably guess what it is.

