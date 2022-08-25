I could not agree more with the letter Lawrence Nejasmich wrote in the Aug. 18 edition of the Daily Journal letters to the editor. One only has to read Sue Lempert’s column and know her past as a politician in San Mateo County to understand that she is a part of the political establishment. And why she has basically dismissed newcomer Nick Atkeson in his endeavor to run for San Mateo City Council in District 1 versus the “well-fixed” Lisa Nash.
I’ve had the opportunity to get to know Nick via email exchanges and also by visiting his website that I hope the voters in District 1 will also do. He’s for “smart” growth, respects the voters who passed Measure Y (the height limit measure), unlike the current council, who are choosing to sabotage the will of the majority for their own political and donors agenda.
On his website, he has made a point NOT to want any donations, instead stating he wants to use his time and effort to get elected. What a refreshing concept! I will be canvassing District 1 with Nick’s campaign brochure and hope you take the time to read it or visit his website www.nickatkeson.com and learn more about this person who truly supports a quality of life San Mateo.
Please compare his brochure or website to any of the other candidates who will blanket theirs with the political establishments and their donors endorsements. He is not their candidate. He is the people of San Mateo’s.
