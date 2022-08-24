Editor,
Editor,
I agree with Sue Lempert’s article on Aug. 15 that longtime San Mateo City resident and community advocate Lisa Diaz Nash is the clear choice to win the District 1 City Council seat in the upcoming election.
Lisa Diaz Nash has volunteered her time to serve as trustee and former president of the San Mateo Library Board, as member and former chair of the city’s Measure S Oversight Committee, as director of the San Mateo Neighborhood Watch Board, as director and vice president of the Baywood Homeowners’ Association, director of the Rotary Haciendas Low-Income Senior Housing Board, member of the San Mateo Rotary Club, and so much more.
Her opponent Nick Atkeson is an investment advisor on banking and creating wealth. I feel he only recently moved from Hillsborough to District 1 as an opportunity to get his name on the ballot. Maybe Nick Atkeson should have remained in his Hillsborough home and run for their City Council.
As a resident and voter in District 1, I have tremendous respect and admiration for Lisa Diaz Nash and the many years of advocacy and volunteerism that have benefited San Mateo residents districtwide. Lisa Diaz Nash is the most authentic, capable, experienced and qualified candidate and she gets my vote to become District 1 councilmember.
Taso Zografos
San Mateo
The letter writer is the president of a neighborhood association in District 1.
