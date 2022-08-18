Sue Lempert’s article on Aug. 15 suggests that the District 1 council election has already been won by Lisa Diaz Nash because she is well fixed with the city political establishment. As a successful business owner and executive, I have always believed to have a successful team you hire smart and occasionally bring in new blood.
In this case, an examination of both qualified candidates has Nick Atkeson coming out as the most qualified and the smart choice. An enthusiastic face, who is well educated, business smart, and a proven success with no political ties would be a fresh voice on our council. My choice is Nick and I hope the voters agree after researching the candidates as I have, and go to the polls.
I hope Sue Lempert’s next article concludes, “it is too bad for Lisa that she couldn’t have run districtwide.”
