A recent analysis by online retailer Filterbuy (which sells water and air filters, oddly enough) shows that our area has one of the largest gaps between the cost of a one-bedroom apartment and what the average millennial earns (it seems that the largest percentage of renters in our area are millennials). According to Filterbuy, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $2,500. Using the guideline that no more than 30% of one’s income should go to rent or a mortgage, you would therefore have to earn $100,000 per year to comfortably afford that median rent. Unfortunately, the median wage for a millennial in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward area seems to be just under $63,000.

An annual income of $63,000 translates to a monthly housing payment of $1,575. Because a median is determined by arranging all of the income values in sorted order and finding the one in the middle, half of the millennials in the area must earn less than $63,000 (and half earn more). So even if one could find an apartment in our area for $1,575 per month, there are many who still could not comfortably afford it.

