We’ve all heard horror stories about going to the DMV, so when I decided it was time to upgrade my driver’s license to a “Real ID,” I was prepared. Past experience with the DMV has taught me to make an appointment, but when I tried to make an appointment at our local office using its website, there were none available. None! Over the next three months, it seems, the DMV reservation system is completely booked up, at least in and around Redwood City. To be fair, the system did offer me one in April, but that was in Fremont. Going that far after waiting so long made little sense, so I declined.
My license doesn’t expire for several months, and a Real ID isn’t required for air travel until Oct. 1 of this year. However, I wanted to avoid the last-minute rush. As of Oct. 1, you won’t be able to go through a TSA checkpoint or enter a secure federal facility (such as a federal courthouse or military base) with only a regular California driver’s license. Instead, you’ll need to present either a driver’s license that is also a Real ID, a passport, a military ID card or one of several federally recognized cards — including a Global Entry card, if you have that. If you plan to fly within the United States after September of this year, make sure you have one of those other documents, or consider upgrading your license to a Real ID (Note that a Real ID does not take the place of a passport for international travel).
For those of you, like me, who usually renew their driver’s license in the mail with no fuss, be aware that to turn your driver’s license into a Real ID — whether your license is up for renewal or not — you’ll need to go to the DMV in person. You cannot obtain a Real ID either by mail or on the internet. Physically presenting yourself at one of California’s many DMV offices is seemingly your only option. Plus, you have to bring a number of documents with you. Check the DMV’s website for the exact list, but essentially you need proof of identity in the form of either an original passport or birth certificate (no copies accepted); a Social Security card, W2, 1099 form, or paystub to verify your Social Security number (again, no copies); and two documents proving California residency. These last are things such as utility bills, mortgage or bank statements, tax returns or auto registration documents. You need two different ones, but at least these can be copies. Lastly, it cost me $30 to upgrade my license to a Real ID. Bring cash, a check or, as I did, a debit card: the DMV doesn’t take credit cards.
I couldn’t get an appointment, but a friend gave me a really great tip: just walk in. Accordingly, I picked a day when my afternoon was clear and gathered together the necessary documents. I also brought a book to read, assuming that I’d have plenty of time on my hands. Then I drove to our local DMV, on Brewster Avenue in Redwood City.
Parking proved not to be a problem: there were plenty of spaces. My joy was dampened somewhat when I saw the long line of people at the building’s front door, but I bravely joined the line and waited.
Altogether that day I waited in two fairly long lines, sat for a while, filled out a form I should probably have filled out ahead of time online, and had my picture taken (they don’t use your existing photo). But I never did open my book. Why? Because most of the time I was in line or was sitting, I spent chatting with the people around me. Most were in good spirits, and many were, like me, getting a Real ID. We all compared our experiences and speculated about when we might be called to a counter to show our paperwork and pay our fee.
Just over two hours after I arrived, I was done (and, by then, the lines were almost nonexistent). I walked out with my old license plus a new temporary one, having been told that I would receive my new license, marked with the golden bear-and-star symbol marking it as a Real ID, within four to six weeks. A mere eight days later, however, it was in my mailbox.
It cost me some time, but my trip to the DMV turned out to be far better than I had imagined and, honestly, the service was great for those who were prepared and were patient. I know some people have had truly terrible experiences at the DMV, but after my recent visit you’ll hear no complaints from me.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.