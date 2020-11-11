Without much doubt, the art of handwriting has become something of an afterthought in the computer age.
Cursive, for the most part, is not a top priority for us. Not so with Quentin Kopp, a former San Mateo County judge and a longtime politician in San Francisco.
Kopp eschews email like a bad rash. He typically communicates via pen and paper, thank you very much. At the tender age of 92, he’s definitely a throwback to a gentler time.
Although no longer holding a public office, Kopp retains a certain common sense (and sometimes contrarian) cachet behind the scenes. His sage advice remains relevant.
He continues to support (and lobby for) candidates, projects and causes he favors. He also maintains a vigorous correspondence with a variety of outlets and sources; some of his opinion pieces, well-crafted and concise as always, end up being published.
He may have slowed down just a wee bit physically, but his mental capacity shows no signs of diminishing.
As he strolled, properly masked, into the lobby of Original Joe’s of Westlake in Daly City not long ago, he was spotted by several diners; he wound up holding court in grand, socially-distanced style until he was seated.
For Kopp, at least, the more things change, the more they seem to stay the same. Like a fine vintage timepiece, he keeps right on ticking.
GAO POANG HAS CLOSED: Gao Poang, created and operated by the Kuo family, has been shuttered; its doors have been closed after 40 years of serving the community.
The San Mateo Chinese restaurant, located near the intersection of 12th Avenue and South El Camino Real, began life in downtown Burlingame. It stayed in business there for 28 years before moving south.
The stated reason for the closure: The establishment’s lease is not being renewed. It might be fair to speculate that the influence of the pandemic has not been helpful as well.
ANOTHER PANDEMIC NOVELTY: Apparently, there’s nothing like a virus outbreak to stimulate creativity, even among those with a gambling (of the small-scale variety) bent.
Benefit bingo is returning at St. Veronica’s Catholic Church and School in South San Francisco on Nov. 14. But it will be drive-in bingo. Adult participants will hear letters/numbers via their vehicles’ FM radios.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Games will start at 6 p.m. Restroom facilities will be available.
HSIUNG NAMED POLICE CHIEF: Chris Hsiung has been appointed police chief of Mountain View.
A 1991 Hillsdale High School graduate, he grew up in Foster City and recently completed six years on the San Mateo Community Relations Commission.
Currently the deputy police chief of Mountain View, he will assume his new duties Dec. 27. According to his resume, he has spent three decades working/volunteering in law enforcement.
A MILESTONE FOR DUGONI: Prolific author Robert Dugoni, who spent his formative years on the Peninsula, has reached a literary milestone that’s worth sharing: His impressive array of mystery novels has sold 500,000 copies worldwide.
Living and writing now in Seattle, he is a 1979 graduate of Serra High School in San Mateo (and, later, Stanford University as well). His most recent books are “A Cold Trail” and “The Last Agent.”
All of his books are available on Amazon.
BRENNAN LEADS SPARTANS: It may not resonate much on the national college football scene but head coach Brent Brennan has led San Jose State to a 3-0 record for the first time since way back in 1982.
Brennan has some local roots. Like Robert Dugoni, he spent much of his childhood on the Peninsula and he’s an alumnus of St. Catherine’s Catholic School in Burlingame. Go, Spartans.
SSF CITY HALL HITS 100: A century ago today, on Nov. 11, 1920, South San Francisco’s new City Hall opened for business on Grand Avenue.
The stunning, neo-colonial, Georgian-style structure, which has appeared in a number of movies over the years, remains one of San Mateo County’s most striking and familiar architectural gems to this day. Happy birthday.
John Horgan is a sucker for items of local interest. You can get in touch with him by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
