Remember the winning campaign motto, “It’s the economy, stupid” which led Bill Clinton to victory? Remember the winning campaign slogan which won the Democrats the House in 2018, ‘It’s the mid-terms, stupid?” Now if the Democrats really want to beat Trump in the 2020 presidential election they need to remember “It’s the Electoral College, stupid.” And pick and unite behind a candidate who can win the Electoral College as well as the popular vote. That means winning Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
It’s hard to believe from the perspective of most California voters (even some Republicans who have not drunk the Kool-Aid) that Trump could win despite the many reasons why he should not. But for too many in the key states which decide the Electoral College Trump may be better than the Democratic primary winner. So Democrats beware. You may be in love with Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker or Elizabeth Warren but they may not be able to capture the necessary votes in the key states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. There is much to like about these candidates and they would make first-rate members of the Cabinet but leave some important holes in the Senate.
Warren has a detailed plan to deal with income inequality and she is a most impressive candidate. But she may not be electable where it counts and Wall Street and other vested interests would wage a devastating money war against her.
***
So many Democrats are still waiting to fall in love as many did with Barack Obama. But this time beating Trump is more important than having one’s ideal candidate. And most democrats in national polls agree. But some of the candidates are so ego infested that they may try to bring down a candidate who can beat Trump with their own tests of purity. The New Yorker had a recent expose of how former senator Al Franken was taken down by a conservative talk show host with links to Fox News by politicians, who used the #MeToo movement to show #MeToo credentials. Now, after the fact, we learn the real story, it was part of a raunchy play for the overseas troops modeled on a past Bob Hope/Raquel Welch comic routine. But too many senators felt compelled to join those who wanted Franken to resign without knowing or caring about the facts. Now many regret it. This sad story is a warning sign of how the Democrats hopes could implode.
***
Our community lost two exceptional individuals who gave so much in their own quiet way. Dave Lamphier was one of those heroes. He and his wife Jan, who is still going strong, were models of caring and active members of the community. They were part of a group of volunteers who worked with the San Mateo Fire Department.
They were alerted when there was a fire, no matter day or night, and were there with coffee, cookies and hugs. They were active members of Neighborhood Watch. They volunteered in the San Mateo main library as hosts. You often saw one of them at the desk on the main floor helping patrons and always ready with a smile. They were great neighbors and great friends.
***
Freddie Blank, affectionately known as Teacher Freddie, taught for many years in the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District, but is best remembered for her launch of a pilot program called the Early Learning Center.
This was years before preschool and early childhood education were buzzwords. Then superintendent Dave Thomas hired an early education specialist named Patricia Horkan and she proposed a program at North Shoreview School for nursery age students of low-income parents. The program was free but parents had to commit to volunteer in the classroom and to attend workshops on helpful subjects. Freddie Blanc was named the director. She brought so much love and knowledge to the program that the young children thrived.
They went on to succeed in kindergarten, elementary grades, middle school and high school. Many went on to college. Several years ago, the parent of one of these children ran into Blanc, who was then in a wheelchair, in Sacramento. “Teacher Freddie” she cried and embraced her son’s former teacher. Her son, now a success in the Silicon Valley tech world, spoke at the Early Learning Center graduation of preschoolers two years ago. The program, now in five schools, has been renamed the Parent Involvement Program. Teacher Freddie ensured that this program would not only endure but thrive.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
