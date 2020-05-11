Now we are uncertain about what the future will be when we ease out of shelter in place. Will our children be going to school as usual or will classes be staggered? Will colleges reopen for students to live on campus? Will we be able to dine in restaurants, have our hair cut at beauty salons and barber shops? Will we be able to shop for whatever we need in person rather than online? Will we be able to see live football, baseball, basketball, soccer games and tennis matches? Will we be able to attend a movie, a concert or a play? Will we be able to travel wherever we like?
And most important. Will the virus be gone or reappearing? Will the economy be on the rebound or remain depressed?
So it’s hard to imagine what the political scene will be like. And locally, what about propositions regarding height limits and densities? Several months ago, this was a hot issue in San Mateo which anticipated two dueling ballot measures. But today there is only one, the renewal of Measure P, and the other, which would have allowed the City Council to expand densities in certain areas but otherwise keep most of Measure P, stalled because of the inability to collect signatures.
Now when we are enjoying limited traffic on our commute highways and El Camino Real and more pedestrians and cyclists on our local streets and roads, and we see how vulnerable people are who live in dense areas, the prospects for Measure P look promising. That’s why proponents fought back against the mayor’s suggestion to postpone these decisions until a later time. And the council agreed with P supporters and it will be on the November ballot.
On the other hand, the economy could still be depressed in the fall, most of the downtown stores and restaurants closed, Hillsdale Shopping Center almost empty, so many people out of work that any economic stimulus, that any sign of growth and renewal might be welcome. And the proponents of the dueling measure could spend a lot of money in trying to defeat Measure P. But even if it was defeated I can’t imagine a majority of the City Council supporting projects which defied Measure P limitations. That would have to wait for a new initiative, perhaps similar to the one originally proposed. Two incumbents are on the ballot: Diane Papan and Amourence Lee . Lee was appointed and this will be her first election. There are several other candidates planning to run. So going against Measure P, and they surely will be asked their stance, could be risky. But again, who knows?
Measure P was first approved as Measure H in 1991. It was extended as Measure P in 2004. It provides a height limit of 55 feet in most parts of the city and has restrictions on density in both housing and commercial development.
Meanwhile, two major projects are moving ahead in the San Mateo Planning Commission. MidPen Housing is sponsoring a development on city-owned land , adjacent to the railroad tracks at 480 E. Fourth and 400 E. Fifth avenues. It would provide 225 below-market-rate units in a seven-story building. Increased density and height was allowed by Assembly Bill 1763. The project was not originally as tall or as dense. A second project, Concar Passage, is mixed use on the small shopping center between South Grant and South Delaware streets. The existing commercial buildings on this site would be demolished and instead there would be 961 multifamily units, 73 of which would be below market rate and 40,000 square feet of retail. The development would also include a day care facility, a new Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven and space for Peninsula Ballet Theatre and a food hall. It is hoped that teachers could qualify for units in both of these projects. Right now their salaries price them out of most below-market-rate units.
If these two major projects achieve final approval and if they are able to secure the financing they need, that might be enough major development for now until we are out of the slump and virus free.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
