A remark I saw about the decision to close some Walgreens locations in San Francisco amid reports of shoplifting caught my attention. “Shoplifting can’t be the reason Walgreens is closing, all their items are already locked up.”
When recounting that to others, I didn’t have to explain the absurdity of the statement. Of course they are locked up, because shoplifting is a problem.
The other day I was in line at Walgreens in downtown San Mateo and I saw a young woman walk out the store with several bottles of shampoo in her arms. The alarm sounded, but she kept walking, and no one even lifted their gaze. Not an employee, not another customer. It was if it didn’t happen.
Should I blame Proposition 47? The defund the police movement? Income inequality? Moral decay? Progressives? Republicans? All of the above? None of the above? Did I build a political theory on this one episode? No. As anyone who knows me well knows, I believe strongly that it’s not ever that simple. Everything is complicated and the roots are many. Though, I suspect citing and releasing rather than booking suspected criminals because of COVID played a role.
But shampoo shoplifting is not nearly as worrisome as the ongoing car break-ins, residential burglaries, gun violence and, ultimately, the deaths of innocent people. I’m thinking of the death of Jasper Wu, the 23-month-old killed by a stray bullet Nov. 6 on Interstate 880 in Oakland as two people exchanged gunfire around the car he was in with his mother. I’m thinking of the death of Kevin Nishita, the retired Colma police sergeant killed as he provided security to a news crew covering a story about crime in Oakland last week.
I’m not nearly as worried about high-end retailers that had goods stolen by organized mobs last week. The brazen crimes are worrisome, and there is concern of escalation, but I don’t worry as much about the companies. They will be fine.
It is somewhat concerning so much action and attention was bestowed upon the situation, however, especially since smash-and-grabs have become such an issue in the Bay Area for the past few years. Why was there no attention when regular people had their stuff stolen? We all know why. It’s money.
This is not some rant on the inequity of political attention when it comes to money, however, if you wanted to read this with that subtext, who am I to stop you?
Rather it is an observation that there is politicization of this situation. It suddenly becomes a battle between Fox News and those who hate Fox News. The media is to blame. It’s a ploy to recall Chesa Boudin. It’s a ploy to reduce the liberal policies of this area to a sound bite that says we are all crazy. Or that criminal justice reform is going too far.
Maybe it is. And maybe all of this is also a little true. Maybe the media is blowing this all out of proportion. Maybe there is a political end game too. That’s nothing new.
Yet focusing on whether the stories are overblown is the wrong approach. It’s distracting. There is an issue here and pointing fingers at each other is not the solution.
We may have to live with Zyrtec and baby formula behind a locked piece of plastic but that doesn’t mean other changes can’t take place. We can enforce our current laws and look at potential changes. Though Proposition 20 failed to tweak Proposition 47, perhaps changes can be made through our legislative process. As a society, we are making progress with criminal justice reform, and more can be done and should be done. But not every change is successful, and some should be revisited. Look at California’s Three Strikes laws, for instance. In 2012, we passed Proposition 36, which required that the third strike be a felony to impose a life sentence. This was in response to those with minor crimes getting significantly longer sentences than what was fair.
Change can take place, and should take place. Change does not equal the dismantling of our progress. It is part of the progress.
Collectively, we focus too much on messaging and politics rather than the true heart of particular issues. We can say honestly that crime is not rampant on the streets of the Bay Area and we do not live in a war zone. However, if we are also being honest, there are some disturbing crime trends taking place that show little sign of abating. This is what needs to be addressed. It’s not a conservative or liberal issue. Crime affects people in very serious ways regardless of political party. The families of Jasper Wu and Kevin Nishita know this all too well.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.