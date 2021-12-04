Editor,
Thanks you for starting the conversation on crime, which seems more brazen these days (“Crime has no political party” column by Jon Mays in the Dec. 3 edition of the Daily Journal).
It is regrettable that we cannot seem to discuss the root causes, effects and potential solutions, without eliciting angry backlash. While many talk about prevention tactics, prosecution and punishment, it seems root causes are glaringly absent from the conversation. The lack of enforcement has exposed the breadth of immoral behavior. Most people refrain from criminal behavior because they know it is morally wrong, not because they are afraid of the consequences.
We should not have to depend on the criminal justice system to address anti-social behavior, but unfortunately, we do. I wish we could tackle the problem earlier, before lives are lost or ruined.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
