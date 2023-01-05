Surrounded by his family, Vernon Alfred Niebuhr passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022. He was 93. Vernon was born on the family farm in Granville, Iowa on June 16th, 1929. Vernon was the oldest son of Alfred and Hertha (Mews) Niebuhr. He spent his childhood and teenage years working on the family farm and attending school. He graduated from Paulina High School in 1947. He was drafted into the Korean Conflict in 1950 and was selected for artillery school, which kept him safely away from the front line. After the war he used the GI bill to attend A&E School at Northrop Institute of Technology to become an airline mechanic. After graduating Vernon worked at Douglas Aircraft Company then was hired by United Airlines. In 1957 his younger brother Lyle was killed in a car accident. As a result, Vernon took a leave of absence from United to return to Iowa to help his aging father with the farm. Before returning to Iowa though he took a short vacation to Hawaii. There he met the love of his life and soul mate Mary Ann.
The two were married in 1959 in San Francisco and then moved back to Iowa where their son, Paul, was born a few years later. Vernon moved his young family back to California shortly after Paul’s birth to return to United. He purchased a house in San Mateo where Julie, Shelley and David were welcomed to the family. In 1973 Vernon moved his family to a larger house, where he remained until his death.
