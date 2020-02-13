Born in Alliance, NE, Sharon lived in Belmont for the past 52 years. She and her beloved Michael were married 54 years. Sharon leaves her daughter, Cathy (Kip) Johannsen, grandson Daniel, and sisters-in-law Sharon McQueen and Sharron Miller. She was a teacher in Belmont and San Carlos for more than 40 years. She received great satisfaction from her volunteer work with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and CORA (Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse). Over the past decade she knitted thousands of scarves for the foster care teens of Lake County.
Sharon’s greatest joy was travelling with family and friends. She was the first to laugh and the first to offer support. She was grateful to have many adventures the last few years with her partner, Dean Loughran.
Sharon’s preference was that in lieu of services or flowers people consider donating to CASA so they can continue their powerful mission. 330 Twin Dolphin Drive, #139, Redwood City, CA 94065. https://secure.donorpro.com/casa
