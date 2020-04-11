Sarah Bruno passed away on March 16, 2020 from Dementia at 94 years old. She was a long-time resident of San Mateo, CA and retired to Foresthill, CA in 2000.
Sarah was survived by her son, Rennie Bruno and Daughter in law, Sandy and daughter, Stephanie Lorton. Also, granddaughters, Tammy Cardona and husband Eric, Yvette Barrett and husband Tom, Gina Lorton and grandson Jason Lorton and wife Kim. She had 9 great grandchildren, Jazz, Bella, Myles, Madison, Meadow, Olivia, Riley, Vanessa and Hunter. All of whom adored her.
Sarah graduated from San Mateo High School. She was married to Renaldo (Bidge) Bruno for 62 years upon his death in 2007. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, The American Legion Auxiliary, The Lions Club, Foresthill Friendship Club, Historical Society and a volunteer for the Fireman Garage Sale. She will be greatly missed.
Celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future.
