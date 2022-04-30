Mr. B passed away on July 30, 2021 at the age of 84. We are holding his Celebration of Life and Teaching at San Pedro Valley Park on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 11:00 until 4:00. Join us for games, music, dancing, and a Mr. B. button. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to Carol and Kathryn Benton at rudybenton1@gmail.com by May 20.
