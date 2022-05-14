Phyllis Marion Persau passed away peacefully on April 3, 2022 at the age of 94, with her loving children by her side. She was born in Minnesota to Charles and Rose Green in 1927, the first of three children (siblings Gordon and Luella preceding her in death). Towards the end of WWII Phyllis moved to Oregon where she worked in the shipyards, until later moving to Oakland to live with relatives. It was there, at a USO dance hall she would meet the love of her life, Gabriel, to whom she was married for 72 years until he passed in late 2020.
A Millbrae resident for 69 years, she worked as a school office administrator for the Millbrae school district for over 30 years. She and Gabriel were active in “Pairs N Spares” a Square Dancing Club for many years and made many life-long friends. She was always ready to volunteer, including memberships in PEO, United Methodist Women and AARP. Phyllis attended and volunteered at the Millbrae Methodist Church for over 60 years. After “retiring”, Phyllis and Gabe enjoyed travel to Australia, New Zealand and Europe. They also enjoyed many vacations at their timeshare in Honolulu. When she had a spare moment to herself she enjoyed spending time in her garden.
Phyllis was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved meeting new people, entertaining at home, and spending time with family. She could strike up a conversation with a stranger and soon become great friends. More importantly she was a good listener and an eternal optimist. She loved parties, holidays and celebrated everyone’s milestones and achievements, never placing the spotlight on herself. She only had kind things to say about others.
Devoted mother to Victoria Baker (Duane) and James Persau (Joy). Loving grandmother to Kimberly and Kara Baker, and Alyssa and Sarah Persau. Her love and pride for her children and grandchildren were endless and unconditional. Phyllis will be remembered for her generous spirit, positive outlook and love of life.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on May 21 at 2:00 p.m., New Vision Methodist Church, 450 Chadbourne Ave., Millbrae CA 94030.
