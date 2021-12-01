Patricia Ann Estelita age 75 passed away peacefully on November 23 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 21 years Alex, and their precious dog Fiona. Together they share 7 children, Lori Driscoll (Shaun), Kris Gonzales (Dave), Justin Lyman (Marnie), David LeBoy, Philip Estelita (Mark), Joey Estelita, Daniel Estelita (Brittany), 10 Grandchildren who she adored, Brianna Bolanos (Billy), Michael Gonzales, Ryan & Ashley Driscoll, Keira, Sadie & Jared Lyman, Jacob Helderman, Evan & Luke Estelita & 3 Great Grandchildren she loved to spoil, RJ Stargen, Mila & Sofia Bolanos. Pat is also survived by her aunt Gay Patrick (94), her best friend Leslie, many cousins, neighbors, and friends.
Born in San Francisco to Bill & Eva Zediker in 1946 after WW2, she moved to the house on Gibbs Way when she was 7 and resided there most of her life. As an only child, her early years were spent with her cousins who became her best friends. She attended El Camino High School and was in the first graduating class. She married her high school sweetheart George Lyman and had her three children. Later in life Pat remarried to Alex Estelita and quickly acclimated to her role as stepmother to his 4 boys.
Pat was happiest in making others happy through her phone calls, cooking, baking, and shopping. She loved to delight others with her surprises and would bake all day to Elvis & the Oldies. She loved to shop and would hunt endlessly to find a unique item or a bargain and often connected with people at estate sales. It would be the slightest conversation and next thing you knew you she was dropping off baked goods or the treasure hunt item you didn’t even know you mentioned.
Pat was the last original resident of Gibbs Way and had a knack for connecting friends and neighbors from generations of her life on the block.
Please join us to celebrate Pat’s life on Saturday, December 4, 12 O’clock at Par3 at Poplar Creek in San Mateo. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cake4Kids https://www.cake4kids.org/. Mom was passionate about this organization that provides cakes to underprivileged youth in our community.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.