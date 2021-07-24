Muriel Helen Gorton nee McGourty was born and raised in Burlingame, the oldest of four. After graduating Burlingame High School, she attended College of San Mateo until the WWII broke out, when she took a job as a teller at Bank of America. On April 29, 1945, Muriel married James Dean Gorton and they eventually settled in San Carlos to raise their six children. Always in the thick of things Muriel enjoyed being with her family including Sunday dinners at her mother’s home with all the children and cousins and numerous family vacations. An active member of St. Charles Parish, Muriel worked in the school office for twenty years before retiring. However she stayed active in the parish as a lector, driving for others in the parish FISH program, with the annual women’s retreat. She also enjoyed travelling, golfing and walking every Friday morning with neighbors.
She is survived by her six children: Kathleen, Jim, Kevin, Michael, John and Mark, her eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The Celebration of Life service will be on Friday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in San Carlos. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift to St. Charles Parish or School.
