Mary Frances Adams passed away in Redwood City, CA on June 25, 2021. Mary was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania on June 19, 1927. For 25 years she worked in San Carlos and was a lifelong beloved figure in Redwood City and at Mt. Carmel Church. Mary was a resident of Redwood City for 69 years and is survived by her son Mark, his wife Kristin and their children Dathan, Livienne.
Her life was a living example of her favorite verse: ”And be kind and compassionate to one another , forgiving of one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.