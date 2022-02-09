Lois Elaine Giguiere, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, left for heaven on January 8, 2022, from her home in Sacramento, CA. Lois was born in El Paso, Texas, on February 27, 1939.
She was a graduate of San Mateo High School. She was married to Paul Joseph Giguiere for 46 years, until he passed away in 2005. Together they had four children: Greg, Cathy, Terry, and Annie. Lois also leaves behind her ten grandchildren: Conor, Cody, Kyle, Molly, Jack, Katie, Riley, Ronin, Olivia, and AJ.
Lois was a fiery spirit and matriarch of her family. She was incredibly tough and never afraid to stand up for what and who she believed in, regardless of the consequences. Lois was never one to shy away from hard work, always quick with a helping hand without ever wanting or expecting a thank you. She loved sports and was a lifelong advocate for women's equality in athletics. She enjoyed the times she worked as a coach, co-director of after school sports programs, and San Mateo County Library Assistant.
Lois had a huge heart and was generous with others. She accepted people for who they were, flaws and all, and loved them all the same. Everyone was always welcome at the Giguiere home. She loved her family, her friends, and her community. To know Lois, was to cherish her.
She will be missed by all.
In the words of Maya Angelou, "....They existed. They existed. We can be. Be and be better. For they existed."
The family will be holding private services followed by a celebration of life at a later date. Feel free to leave well wishes for the family and share memories on the memorial page linked below.
The page will also be used to share updates regarding the celebration of life.
