Kathleen Mary Bonaduce passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16th. She will be missed dearly by her family and the many friends she made throughout her life.
Kathy was born February 2, 1949 in San Francisco to Howard and Mary (Kalahar) Reents. She grew up in Brisbane. She graduated from Jefferson High School, married William Bonaduce, raised one daughter, and worked in the warehousing industry for 25 years. Kathy enjoyed playing games, cards, spending time reading, fishing and camping at Lake Berryessa and the many trips to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She spent a good portion of her time caring for her grandchildren.
Grateful for sharing her life are her daughter Christine L. Landucci (Dino); grandchildren Jacqueline K. Landucci, Dominic J. Landucci; Nicolette A. Landucci, Dino J. Landucci IV, sisters Sharon (Reents) Gonzales; Carolyn (Reents) Bohannan; aunt Colleen (Kalahar) With; uncle Dennis Reents of Sioux Falls; close friend Lynn Ellison, and many more cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5 at Abbey Chapel, Olivet Memorial Park; Colma.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.