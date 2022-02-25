Our beloved mom, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend, Karin Pickard passed away suddenly on February 26, 2020. She was 72 years old. Her zest for life is leaving a huge void for all who knew her. Karin was born in San Francisco on April 28, 1947, seven minutes after her twin sister Kris. The girls grew up in Burlingame.
Karin is survived by her daughters Lisa Pickard (Dan O'Leary) and Emily Pickard, their dad Roger Pickard, her sister and brother-in-law Kris and Jerry Brooks, many nieces and nephews, and cousins in Sweden. Special thanks to her long time friend Mark White for supporting her family, as always.
Karin graduated from Burlingame High School, attended Chico State University, earned her teaching credential from San Jose State University, and her Masters of Education from San Francisco State University. Karin was a long time member of Hope Lutheran Church of San Mateo, where she was active in youth programs and contemporary worship team with Kris. She was a Home and Hope volunteer for 20 years.
In 2017 she retired after 36 years of teaching fourth and fifth graders in SMFCSD. Through those years she positively influenced the lives of nearly one thousand young people in her community. Karin most recently volunteered at Bayside STEAM Academy, where she was substitute teaching and creating garden beds for classrooms. She adored all things growing, nurturing the lives of kids and plants together. To see her daffodils bloom recently was a joy for her daughters.
Karin and her daughters loved their trips to Hawaii, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Lake Tahoe, and of course Disneyland, their favorite. She felt especially blessed to have visited the Holy Land with church friends in Fall, 2019.
Karin’s memorial service was postponed twice due to Covid restrictions. Ultimately, family and close friends joined together in April 2021, to celebrate, laugh, cry, eat her favorite foods, share pictures and memories among her beloved Praise songs. Now we observe her second Heavenly anniversary.
Karin would have loved for you to plant a flowering bush or mighty tree in her honor.
