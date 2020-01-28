Josephine C. Realyvasquez, our beloved mother passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Mom was very much family oriented, she loved and cared for her sons, extended family and all of her friends.
Mom was born in Geary, Indiana. She migrated to El Paso, TX where she subsequently met and married our late father, Fidel Realyvasquez Sr. In the late 1950’s; mom and dad migrated to South San Francisco, CA where she raised her family for the majority of our lives.
Mom is predeceased by her father, Atanacio Cazares; her mother, Ignacia Rodriguez Cazares; her brothers, Ignacio Rodriguez Cazares, Jesus R. Cazares; her sisters, Cecelia C. Narvaez, Maria Cazares; our father, Fidel Realyvasquez Sr.; her son, Ricardo Realyvasquez; and her nephew, Jerry Cazares.
Mom is survived by Lydia Cazares, Fidel Realyvasquez Jr., Theresa Ratermann, Armando Realyvasquez, Fernando Realyvasquez, Geraldine Realyvasquez (Battaglia), Lou Realyvasquez, Maria Realyvasquez (Cecchini) and Alex Realyvasquez. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Adam Realyvasquez, Amanda Realyvasquez, Tracy Realyvasquez (Sequeira), Krystle Guenther (Realyvasquez), Tiffany Realyvasquez, Gus Realyvasquez, Isabel Realyvasquez, Max Realyvasquez, Courtney Vaughn, Lucas J. Realyvasquez, Milan Cecchini, and Dante Nicholas Cecchini. Her great grandchildren are Arianna Realyvasquez, Dominic Realyvasquez, Savannah Banfield, Eleanor Banfield and Dexter Realyvasquez.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial mass at All Souls Catholic Church, 315 Walnut Ave., South San Francisco, CA on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Immediately following the memorial mass, there will be a reception at the South San Francisco Elks Lodge, 920 Stonegate Drive, South San Francisco, CA.
