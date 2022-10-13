James (Jim) Hays Photo

Born February 1, 1938, in Peru, Nebraska, to Louise and June Hays, who passed away September 29, 2022. He was the 3rd of 11 children. Jim lived on a farm until 1956, when he joined the U.S. Coast Guard and was stationed out of Alameda, California, on the lightship Relief until 1960. He joined the Belmont, California, Fire Department in 1960 and retired in 1993 as a Captain after 32 years of service, he moved with his wife from Half Moon Bay, California, to Central Point, Oregon.

Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Loyola, and daughter Meghan Hays; he is also survived by his five sisters, two brothers, and many nieces and nephews.

