Born February 1, 1938, in Peru, Nebraska, to Louise and June Hays, who passed away September 29, 2022. He was the 3rd of 11 children. Jim lived on a farm until 1956, when he joined the U.S. Coast Guard and was stationed out of Alameda, California, on the lightship Relief until 1960. He joined the Belmont, California, Fire Department in 1960 and retired in 1993 as a Captain after 32 years of service, he moved with his wife from Half Moon Bay, California, to Central Point, Oregon.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Loyola, and daughter Meghan Hays; he is also survived by his five sisters, two brothers, and many nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.