Harold Nelson, loving husband to recently deceased Puz Nelson, passed away on August 22 at the age of 92.
Harold was born in Utah in 1929 to Ella and Oral Nelson and moved to Woodside in 1937 with his sister Elaine Markham (of Michigan).
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Rediscover San Mateo Community Fest! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires September 15, 2022, so sign up today!
Harold Nelson, loving husband to recently deceased Puz Nelson, passed away on August 22 at the age of 92.
Harold was born in Utah in 1929 to Ella and Oral Nelson and moved to Woodside in 1937 with his sister Elaine Markham (of Michigan).
Harold and Puz had 5 amazing children: Peggy de Beaumont (deceased) of Redding, Husband Jim (deceased) grandchildren Eric de Beaumont, Nicole Weaver and great-grandson Hunter Weaver
Hal Nelson of Los Altos, wife Laurie, ex-wife Betty, grandchildren Michael and Brian, wife Tess and great grandchildren Parker and Remy.
Patty Nelson (deceased)
Paul Nelson of Los Angeles/Menlo Park
Peter Nelson of Los Altos, wife Marie-France and grandchildren Alexander and Christine.
When Puz and Harold were first married, they lived on the Flood Estate in Woodside-- living in the caretaker’s cottage for several years before moving to Menlo Park where they lived for the next 70 years.
He graduated from Sequoia High School (where he met Puz) in 1948.
1948 was the same year he and his father opened O. Nelson & Son Excavating where they mostly mowed the orchards and built horse arenas for the very large estates of the time. They worked over the years for such prominent names as Flood, Fleishhacker, Roth (Fioli), Folgers and Whittell, to name a few.
O. Nelson & Son grew over the years to become one of the most prominent Excavating companies in the Bay Area. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 3 for over 65 years.
Harold retired in 2012 having two of his sons (Hal and Peter) head the reins.
Woodside remained forever in Harold’s heart and mind. He was living in Woodside before they were incorporated. He would tell stories about the beautiful houses and tree-lined streets and who used to live there, and the things residents did. Even in his advanced age he could remember his 6th grade teacher at Woodside Elementary School and how great she was in 1940 when the school was one building (which is now the Town Hall). One of his favorite restaurants was Bucks---and they always
kept table 42 available for him for lunch everyday for many, many years.
Harold enjoyed deer hunting trips to Canada and Wyoming every year with his friends. He was a long-time member of the Bowling leagues at Redwood City Bowl---bowling in 2 leagues every week. He sponsored a shoot at the Jr. Riders Rodeo every 4th of July for more than 50 years and loved sponsoring Softball teams in Redwood City.
But most of all he enjoyed his family---taking family trips to ski and gamble in the Tahoe area 5-6 times a year, to Disneyland and houseboating.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many treasured friends.
Donations can be made in his name to: The St. Francis Center 151 Buckingham Ave., Redwood City, CA 94063.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Dirk van Ulden said:
Tim E Strinden said:
Stone's "robust engagement" is only with residents who agree with him. He stonewalls or talks down to the others, including me.
Thomas Morgan said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.