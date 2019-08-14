Fred A. Iskander, age 88, of Foster City, CA, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. Fred was born on February 28, 1931, in Holland, and raised in Alexandria, Egypt. He was the son of Amin Ibrahim & Olga Hannan. Fred was a loving husband, father and grandfather who did everything he could for his family.
Fred was an engineer by trade but found his true passion later in life when he was ordained as a Deacon for the Catholic Church. He served as a Deacon at St. Gregory Catholic Church for 25 years and it was the happiest time of his life. He not only served at the church, but also spent time ministering to the elderly in Catholic Charities Senior Focus in San Carlos, CA. His kind nature and loving spirit was evident in everything he did, giving to those in need and supporting his family and friends unconditionally.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marlene Iskander; along with three children: Lydia & Joseph Hathorn, Joseph & Denise Iskander and Monica Iskander. He has eight grandchildren: Nichole, Christopher, Danielle & Monica Hathorn, Andrew, Nathan, Domenic and Joshua Iskander; and loving nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives.
Vigil service will be held at 8pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, August 16, 2019. Vigil and Mass will be held at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 28th & Hacienda, San Mateo, CA. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Santa Cruz Ave. & Avy Ave., Menlo Park, CA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Gregory Church or Catholic Charities in San Carlos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.