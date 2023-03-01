It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Dorene Adelle Nelson Lamprecht. She left us on January 29, 2023 at the age of 94.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Dorene Adelle Nelson Lamprecht. She left us on January 29, 2023 at the age of 94.
She will be missed by her daughters; Devona (Billy) Pierce, Julie (John) Waldron and her two grandchildren Grant and Grace Waldron. She is survived by two sisters, Selma Zaback and Jeanette Herman and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorene was born in Towner North Dakota, December 23 1928. She was the youngest of identical twins; number 11 of 13 siblings born to Olaf Nelson and Sena Nelson.
A 1947 graduate of Minot High School continuing her education at business school acquiring secretarial skills as well as bookkeeping.
After graduation Dorene moved to Portland where her sister Elnora lived, and found employment in the accounting department of an insurance agency. In 1954, Dorene, her twin Doris and good friend Helen embarked on an adventurous cross-country road trip pulling a small trailer. This was newsworthy enough to make the Washington DC paper with the headline; 3 Portland girls visiting Capitol on long vacation. It further describes ”The three blondes, all well-tanned, blew into Washington after visiting the Great Smokey Mountains, and Shenandoah national parks in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, on their trip northward from Miami, FLA”.
Dorene moved to San Francisco where she once again found employment with an insurance company. It was here that she met her future husband, Norman Henry Lamprecht. They were married in San Francisco on March 1, 1958.
Dorene and Norman settled in Redwood City where they raised their two daughters. She enjoyed volunteering for the Farm Hills women’s group, PTA, Redeemer Lutheran church and the Filoli Historic House and Garden. Dorene enjoyed traveling the world, was an accomplished seamstress as well as a good and adventurous cook. She will be remembered as having a strong, independent, feisty personality.
A family celebration of life will be held in Monterey California (the place of their honeymoon) with the scattering of Dorene and Norman’s ashes in the Pacific Ocean.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Yosemite Says said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.