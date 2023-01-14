Carol Agnes Rich Page passed away peacefully on December 20, 2022, just 4 days shy of her 98th birthday. Born on Christmas Eve 1924, she was a true "Christmas Carol". She was a long time resident of San Mateo CA and she passed in the same house where she had lived for over 65 years.
Carol was born in TX and moved to CA when she was very young. Her father, George Rich and mother, Frances Mallia Rich, moved to Rockaway Beach CA along with their three daughters, Avis, Carol and Frances. Carol graduated from Mission High School in San Francisco, which is where she met her future husband, Kenneth Page. Ken joined the Navy and Carol worked as a telephone operator. They were married on July 11, 1944. Ken passed away in 1974 and Carol never remarried and never removed her wedding ring. Carol is survived by their five children; Carol Page Molyneux, Belmont CA, Tim Page, San Mateo CA, Sue Page Kent, Phoenix AZ, Ken Page, Visalia CA and Greg Page, Temecula CA. Also, thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Carol was a wife, mother and homemaker. Carol worked outside of her home and also devoted a lot of her time to activities at her church, St. Timothy's Catholic Church and School. For many years, she was fondly known as the "hot dog lady" as she was the one to run the special hot dog days at the school, every Thursday. From recruiting other mother volunteers to cook and serve to ordering inventory and running the kitchen, she did it all.
For many years, she was a member of The Women's Guild at St. Tim's and she held a number of positions from the president to vice president to secretary as well as treasurer. She ran Christmas bazaars, summer bazaar sales, all manner of events and activities to raise money for St. Tim's school.
She loved to play Bingo with her family and friends and she did every Friday night at St. Tim's. Even when her children were grown and no longer attending the school, she continued working for the church and every Monday morning, she and her group would gather and count the money from Sunday masses.
She was a dog lover and there were a few from the Rainbow Bridge that we are sure were there to welcome her. Over the years, she was thrice gifted a puppy for her Christmas Eve birthday to include Missy (short for Mistletoe), Noel and Holly.
Whenever she was going somewhere, she was always known to bring a cake, some cookies, biscuits or cupcakes and she always remembered everyone's favorite.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church , San Mateo with services to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma CA.
She was treasured by her family and friends and will be sorely missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to St. Timothy’s Church, 1515 Dolan Ave. San Mateo CA 94401
