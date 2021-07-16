The loving son of Dr. Keith L. Duncan and Cindy I. Hohle-Duncan of Hillsborough. He is also survived by his older brother, Ryan L.H. Duncan. Brett passed peacefully from complications from diabetes. Brett grew up attending the Hillsborough City Schools. He graduated from San Mateo High School where he played on the JV and Varsity football teams and was on the Bearcat Varsity Wrestling team.
After high school, he discovered his passion for cooking and studied at the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, where he became a certified chef in Pastry. Brett honed his savory skills at several restaurants in the Bay area, along Burlingame Avenue, at the SFO Airport and more recently at Green Hills Country Club in Millbrae.
His favorite past times were playing video games, watching Bay Area sports (particularly the Sharks and 49ers) as well as anime, drawing, keeping in touch with special CCA friends, entertaining our two cats and all things in the Marvel and DC comic universe.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mills-Peninsula Hospital Foundation or the Homeless Cat Network in Brett’s name.
An intimate memorial service for family and close friends is being planned.
