As Northern California wildfires continue to spread, federal officials announced the closure of nine national forests for the next two weeks in an effort to provide for the safety of firefighters and the public.
The temporary closure goes into effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and is scheduled to last through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, according to the Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region, which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The closure is designed to also relieve some strain on firefighter resources throughout the country.
During the closure, the public will not be allowed into the following national forests:
• Tahoe National Forest
• Lake Tahoe Basin Mgt. Unit
• Plumas National Forest
• Lassen National Forest
• Mendocino National Forest
• Klamath National Forest
• Six Rivers National Forest
• Shasta-Trinity National Forest
• Modoc National Forest
A violation of these prohibitions is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than 6 months, or both.
