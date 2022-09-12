Gov. Gavin Newsom declared Sunday as Patriot Day in California, to remember the 9/11 attacks that occurred 21 years ago.
Newsom ordered all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff to pay respects to the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the service members “who answered our nation’s call in the aftermath of the attacks,” said Newsom in the proclamation.
“We will never forget their sacrifices to protect our cherished freedoms and way of life,” Newsom wrote.
The State of California has honored the 9/11 anniversary as Patriot Day every year to commemorate the first responders and people from all walks of life who stepped forward to help fellow Americans.
“Let us pay tribute to the American heroes we’ve lost and recommit to the values of equality, opportunity and freedom our nation stands for,” said Newsom.
