Following a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint, deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two and cited 27 in Woodside Saturday evening.
Deputies conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 2 a.m. on Sunday on the 2300 block of Woodside Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.