Visitors of downtown San Carlos may see a yearslong project to build 109 condominiums and 10,000 square feet of commercial space atop a parking garage come to completion as early as the end of the 2019, according to the project’s developer KB Home.
Approved in 2015 and situated just south of San Carlos Avenue between Laurel and Walnut streets, the mixed-use Wheeler Plaza development has been taking shape on a site that previously served as a 187-space parking lot behind Foodville Market, which formerly stood at 616 Laurel St.
Craig LeMessurier, a KB Home spokesman, said in an email the developer is estimating construction could draw to a close as early as the end of 2019, adding sales for the residential units and leasing for the retail space is already underway. Once construction is complete, LeMessurier expected homeowners will begin moving into the development.
“We are excited to be near completion with the project and are happy sales are underway,” he said in the email. “KB Home takes pride in the high-quality homes we build and we are dedicated to creating lasting relationships with our customers.”
Since July 2018, the 254-space, two-level parking garage at the base of the development has been open to the public, boosting the number of spots previously provided by the parking lot by more than 60 spaces.
In the years since ground broke on the project, the development has sparked concerns among downtown visitors who counted on the former parking lot for a place to park their cars. But some 50 spots officials made available at a temporary lot where the Foodville store stood as well as additional spots made available to the public at the SamTrans parking garage at 1250 San Carlos Ave. are among the strategies officials have employed to alleviate the shortage of downtown spots.
Though the lot formerly home to the Foodville store is not part of the condominium project, city officials have projected it will be developed after the Wheeler Plaza project is complete, with at least a portion of it slated to become an urban plaza.
Starting Thursday, Aug. 29, the alley between the Wheeler Plaza parking garage and Laurel Street businesses will be closed for some five to six weeks to allow for grading and repaving, said City Manager Jeff Maltbie at the City Council’s Aug. 26 meeting. He noted public parking at the former Foodville lot will not be available for the duration of the grading project because it will be used as a construction staging area and for Recology waste pickups for businesses there, and officials are hoping work on the alley can be completed in time for the San Carlos Art & Wine Faire slated for Oct. 12-13.
With pricing starting at around $850,000, the condominiums offered at the development have been for sale at the project’s sales center at 1245 San Carlos Ave., said LeMessurier, who noted several businesses that will complement the building and downtown location have expressed interest in the retail spaces, which face San Carlos Avenue.
LeMessurier also voiced appreciation to San Carlos for its support in building the Wheeler Plaza community.
“Despite the challenges of constructing over an operational public garage and the inconveniences to the downtown area, the support we have received from our neighbors, city staff and officials, and the community as a whole has been truly gratifying,” he said.
