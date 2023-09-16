A video game arcade and a Kelly-Moore Paints store will soon be coming to the Bridgepointe Shopping Center at the Nazareth Ice Oasis building in the coming months.
GAMA Ride will offer an arcade, bumper cars, mini bowling, billiards and a restaurant for kids and families and could open in the first three months of 2024, according to building owner Mounir Kardosh.
GAMA Ride is currently operating at the Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno and will operate with around 13,000 square feet at 2200 Bridgepointe Parkway. Kardosh said people have been excited about the potential of a family-friendly business in the Foster City and San Mateo area.
“It’s a perfect fit for operations,” he said.
Kelly-Moore Paints will vacate its current location at 616 S. B St. and move into the building either in December or the first of the new year. It will be around 6,000 square feet. Both stores are in the process of getting approval comments from the city. The current location for Kelly-Moore Paints is set to be demolished and be turned into a mixed-use development called Nazareth Vista that will be five stories tall and include 48 apartment units.
