An Uber driver in South San Francisco accused of hitting a rider in the head with a metal pipe after an argument was sentenced Friday to a year probation and four months in county jail, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Mohamed Alshwaiat, 24, a Sacramento resident, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault after being previously charged with felony assault before a plea was reached, prosecutors said.
Alshwaiat was dropping a man off at his work at San Mateo Avenue in South San Francisco when they got into an argument that escalated. Alshwaiat allegedly got out and picked up a metal pipe on the ground and then repeatedly struck the rider with it while the man was both standing and on the ground, prosecutors said.
