Donald Dacumos, 38, of Brentwood, and Edward Go, 48, of San Mateo, were identified as the two men who died on Monday in San Mateo in a murder-suicide, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office Wednesday.
Go shot and killed Dacumos on Monday morning at a care home on the 1700 block of Pierce Street in the south Shoreview/Parkside neighborhood before returning to his home on the 1600 Marina Court area, near Lakeshore Park, where he killed himself around noon after a four-hour crisis negotiation with authorities. Go’s wife was with him in the house during the negotiations, and she decided to stay inside the house with him, which police took into consideration when negotiating. She survived and was unharmed, police said.
Police first arrived at Go’s house around 7:57 a.m. and set up a perimeter and evacuated nearby residents. They started crisis negotiations with him and activated the North Central Regional SWAT Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team, which came and took over negotiations. Officers used a robot to enter the Go’s room after hearing a gunshot on the line. He was found dead in on the second level of the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
The motive appears to have been over a dating relationship the two men shared with a woman, police said. Police said Go purposely went to the care home on Pierce Street to kill Dacumos. The killing was a targeted and isolated incident and was not connected to the recent Oct. 30 murder in San Mateo and subsequent shootings, police said.
