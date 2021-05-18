San Mateo police arrested two teenage homicide suspects Saturday and Monday after a round-the-clock investigation connected to a shooting at the San Mateo Adult School Friday, May 14.
At about 8:58 p.m., San Mateo police were dispatched to the San Mateo Adult School located at 789 E. Poplar Ave. on the report of a shooting. There was a confrontation and several gunshots were fired. Officers quickly arrived and located the victim in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle. He had been shot in the torso. Officers administered first aid to the victim before he was transported to a local trauma center where he died, according to police.
He was identified as Ashly Tianson, 19, of Daly City, by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.
Through the investigation, detectives learned this was an isolated incident and not associated or related to any activity or event at the San Mateo Adult School or San Mateo High School.
According to a GoFundMe established by Tianson’s family, Tianson got off from work as a security guard at the V.A. Hospital and picked up his girlfriend around 8 p.m. They were sitting in his car when three people approached his vehicle trying to steal his car. One pulled out a gun and Tianson used his body to protect his girlfriend, who was unharmed.
One suspect, age 16, was located near San Jose and arrested 5:04 p.m. A second suspect, age 16, was arrested in San Mateo 8:55 a.m. Monday, according to police.
Detectives executed search warrants at residences in both Menlo Park and San Mateo. Evidence collected as a result of these search warrants is being analyzed and processed, according to police.
San Mateo police detectives are actively working this investigation. No tip is too small in this case. If you were driving in the area, have an in-car camera, or saw anything out of the ordinary contact police at (650) 522-7700. Anyone with information or security footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Kurt Rodenspiel at (650) 522-7662 or krodenspiel@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
Go to gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-ashly-at-yhuky?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer for more on the fundraiser.
