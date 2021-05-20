Two teens arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man Friday evening at the San Mateo Adult School appeared in juvenile court Wednesday for the first time, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
A 16-year-old was detained and remains in custody until his June 15 pretrial hearing, prosecutors said. Another 16-year-old will appear again in court Thursday for further arraignment to see if he will remain in custody after his lawyer requested an extension, prosecutors said. He has an attorney through the county Private Defender Program. The first teen has retained a private attorney.
At about 8:58 p.m. Friday, San Mateo police were dispatched to the San Mateo Adult School at 789 E. Poplar Ave. for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot in the torso, who was taken to a local trauma center where he died. He was identified as Ashly Tianson, 19, of Daly City. After an investigation, the two teens were arrested and booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall.
According to a GoFundMe established by Tianson’s family, Tianson got off from work as a security guard at the V.A. Hospital and picked up his girlfriend around 8 p.m. They were sitting in his car when three people approached his vehicle, trying to steal his car. One pulled out a gun, and Tianson used his body to protect his girlfriend, who was unharmed.
