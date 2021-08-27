Crime logo 2

Two men living in an encampment next to a Belmont elementary school were arrested for stealing power from it and damaging an air conditioning unit to do so, according to police.

Officers and firefighters were called to ensure the area safe where extension cords were being used to draw power. The cords led to the encampment nearby and two San Mateo men, 26 and 33 years old, were found. Police found several items being powered by the school’s electricity. Officers suspect the two may be responsible for starting a brush fire in the area in July, according to police.

