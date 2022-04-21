California will no longer require masks on public transit and at transit hubs like bus stops and airports following the federal mask mandate for transit being struck down this week.
California Department of Public Health Director and state Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon said in a statement Wednesday that the state has modified its masking guidance to align with that of federal health officials.
“Going forward, California will strongly recommend masks on all public transportation and in transit hubs, including bus and train stations, ferry terminals and airports,” Aragon said. “These crowded settings should be considered high risk and may often not have adequate ventilation, an additional layer of protection against the virus.”
Caltrain and SamTrans lifted its mandate but are still recommending the public wear masks while onboard trains, despite the recent court decision.
“Following federal/state direction, Caltrain strongly recommends masks onboard. Caltrain will continue to monitor any future federal, state or local directives,” Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said Wednesday. The recommendation also extends to SamTrans.
Transit agencies across the state have scrambled this week to determine their immediate masking policies after a U.S. district court judge on Monday struck down the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask requirement for public transit and airplanes.
The CDC had previously announced an extension of the mandate through May 3 to allow more time to study the omicron subvariant BA.2, which now comprises more than 85% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.
The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs, officials said Wednesday.
The notice came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week.
A notice of appeal was filed in federal court in Tampa.
The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”
It remained unclear whether the Biden administration would ask the appeals court to grant an emergency stay to immediately reimpose the mask mandate on public transit. An emergency stay of the lower court’s ruling would be a whiplash moment for travelers and transit workers. Most airlines and airports, many public transit systems and even ride-hailing company Uber lifted their mask-wearing requirements in the hours following Monday’s ruling.
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority dropped its mask mandate Wednesday for riders and employees, as did the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District.
VTA officials said masks will still be strongly recommended on buses, light rail and paratransit vehicles, but that they will not be required by the agency.
BART has yet to determine the future of their mask requirement but said in a statement Wednesday morning that the agency was waiting in part on an announcement from the state on its transit mask requirement.
“BART hasn’t made an official or final determination if a mask mandate will continue on BART,” the transit agency said. “Once we make an official determination, we will communicate it.”
Aragon noted in his statement that high-quality masks continue to be an effective method of preventing the spread and contraction of COVID.
“We continue to monitor federal action on this issue and will announce any additional changes to state policies as needed,” he said.
