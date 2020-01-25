Three Los Angeles County residents who prosecutors say participated in robbing a food truck in South San Francisco after traveling here to commit robberies face a March 3 preliminary hearing.
Noah Bourque, 18, of Long Beach, Juan Granadosmunoz, 24, of Pomona, and Martin Zermeno, 20, of Cudahy, pulled up Oct. 9 next to the Marcos El Bajio food truck on Victory Avenue, prosecutors said.
Bourque And Zermeno forced their way into the food truck and shoved one victim to the side before Bourque pointed a black revolver at his head and demanded money. A witness obtained the license plate and South San Francisco police officers stopped the car along the Bayshore Freeway at Grand Avenue, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.